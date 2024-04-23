Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Benches and beer barrels have been places outside the new venue

The immersive bar experience offers a range of fun cocktails and meals based on famous pirates - and along with the decor, guests can guarantee a fun-filled meal or drinks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar took to social media to announce that it will be opening a new site in Port Solent next month (May), and signage has already gone up at the brand new venue as well as benches, beer barrels and a pirate!

Pirate welcomes would-be guests to the Port Solent venue

On Rapscallions Facebook page, it said: “We have added a new Galleon to our ever growing fleet and are weighing anchor in the exclusive harbour location of Port Solent. We will be bringing the best grog, grub and cocktails from our Southsea home and the seven seas.

“With a fair wind and calm seas we will be seeing you in May 2024.”

Rapscallions in Osborne Road, Southsea, is opening up a brand new venue in Port Solent. Pictured is: (middle) Dan Swan, owner, with Zak Brown, general manager and Naahzat Mozumder, assistant general manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (080623-4984)