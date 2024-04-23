Rapscallions: Signage goes up at new pirate-themed rum bar in Port Solent
Rapscallions, located in Osborne Road, has proved to be a hit with Southsea locals over the past few years - so much so, that the team will be expanding into Port Solent taking over the former Blue Margarita site on the main boardwalk.
The immersive bar experience offers a range of fun cocktails and meals based on famous pirates - and along with the decor, guests can guarantee a fun-filled meal or drinks.
The bar took to social media to announce that it will be opening a new site in Port Solent next month (May), and signage has already gone up at the brand new venue as well as benches, beer barrels and a pirate!
On Rapscallions Facebook page, it said: “We have added a new Galleon to our ever growing fleet and are weighing anchor in the exclusive harbour location of Port Solent. We will be bringing the best grog, grub and cocktails from our Southsea home and the seven seas.
“With a fair wind and calm seas we will be seeing you in May 2024.”
The owner of Rapscallions, Dan Swan, also owns the popular Ripper and Co bar in Southsea which focuses on all things horror, and has been a huge success amongst locals looking to enjoy an evening of frighteningly-good drinks and food. Earlier this month it launched its ‘Little Tea Shop of Horrors’ at its Southsea location.
