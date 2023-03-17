Inside the Portsmouth shop where you can buy your own missile - and see a piece of the Tricorn Centre
Customers are enticed into Andy’s Army Surplus Store by the missile on display in its window – but the shop also houses a hidden piece of Portsmouth history.
The Charlotte Street shop, run by Max Anderson, has been selling an array of military gear for 11 years but the company behind the store has been a fixture of Portsmouth for generations. Carl Anderson opened his first shop on New Road in 1975 and ‘Andy’s’ is still going strong almost 50 years later.
Max said the deactivated Russian anti-tank missile – on sale for £950 – is a popular talking point at his shop and that customers are amazed to see one of the signs from the Tricorn Centre stuck to the ceiling. Both items were bought at auctions by the Anderson family.
Max said: ‘There’s one that got destroyed, one that’s in the Portsmouth Museum and this one. We thought, as we’re as we’re here in this location it’s great so we got it. When a lot of people come in we always have to say ‘look up’ and they say ‘oh my god’. They can’t believe we’ve got it. It brings back a lot of memories.’
The most popular items on sale in the shop are army boots followed by trousers.
Max said: ‘When it came up, me and my dad looked at each other and said “why not? let's go for it.”
‘Surplus gear is very durable and you can use it for a lot of things. Walking, fishing and now it’s a lot of paintballing and Airsoft as well.’
Max’s father 58-year-old Paul Anderson has been working for the family business since the age of 15. He runs the company’s other store Andy’s Maritime Antiques on St Vincent Road which is a large warehouse stocking everything from high-end binoculars to brass and copper diving helmets. More unusual items sold over the years include parts from naval battleships, artillery vehicles and a 1940s Willy’s Jeep from America.
Paul said: ‘We’re dealing in things that don’t go out of fashion. It’s stuff that is particularly well made. The quality is 10 times better than anything you can buy normally.’
The grandfather of three said he would like to see a fourth generation continue the business.