Instant kitchen firm is cooking up a treat for Matt

A KITCHEN fitter has launched a new business – and is hoping to save people inconvenience and hassle while having their kitchens installed with his ingenious solution.

Matthew Harper has set up The Instant Kitchen Company – a portable fully-equipped kitchen that can be set up outside any business or on residential driveways.

Matthew was inspired to start the firm after seeing the trouble caused when he fitted kitchens for people with his other business – Calidad Installations – which he runs with his dad Steve.

Now after more than a year in planning, the 29-year-old says he is delighted to have secured the firm’s first bookings and says it has been so in demand, he is looking to expand.

Matthew, from Farlington, said: ‘I know how horrible it can be to have no kitchen. It’s the heart of any home. I’ve been amazed at the response but so many people don’t know that it exists, they don’t know that all that upheaval does not have to happen.’

The portable kitchen comes with an oven and hob, washing machine, dishwasher, fridge freezer, electrical sockets, a sink with hot and cold running water and storage space, plus plenty of worktop space.

Each trailer costs more than £25,000 to create, which Matthew has funded through start-up loans. He has spent months carefully designing the unit so it can be easily installed and used – and he says it is one of the only ones of its kind in the area.

The kitchen has been hired by The Firs Care Home in Locks Heath, during a kitchen refurbishment. Instead of moving its elderly residents out, which could have caused stress, it hired the portable kitchen so it can carry on cooking as normal.

Matthew said he has also taken enquiries from insurance companies, keen to use his services when people have suffered damage to their kitchens so people aren’t forced to move out.

Matthew said: ‘People don’t understand how much upheaval a kitchen refurbishment is.

‘There’s not just the cost and the organising of all the different trades, there’s moving all the items out and finding somewhere to store them. With us, they can move straight in and carry on as normal.’

Rentals starts from £39.99 a day. See tikc.co.uk