Tia Gentles (middle) with models Millie Finch and Amy Bjorck

Tia Gentles, who works for Wispers Hair, is just one of six finalists in her regional category.

Sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional and widely regarded as the highlight of the hairdressing calendar, the annual awards – now in their 39th year - celebrate the outstanding creative and technical skills of stylists from across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring ten regional categories, stylists from all over the globe are also celebrated in the International Collection of the Year category.

Standout talent is honoured in nine specialist categories, including Afro, Men’s and Avant Garde, while the event’s most coveted trophy is the British Hairdresser of the Year, the industry’s greatest accolade.

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers (including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame* members), winners are will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony in London in late November.

Tia submitted four photographs demonstrating the breadth of her expertise, including both technical and creative abilities. She will now submit a further four images for the final round of judging, which takes place in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a dream come true to make the finals,” Tia said. “Our industry is full of such talented creatives, so to be shortlisted alongside names I admire so much feels very special.

"I’m incredibly proud of my collection and hope the judges will see the passion and time that has gone into creating it.’

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: ‘Almost 40 years since their inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to be the most coveted accolade in hairdressing.

"Tia has presented a collection that is both eye-catching and inspiring, showcasing a diversity of skills and an eye for detail. She should feel incredibly proud to have made an impact amongst such impressive competition.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Hairdresser of the Year title has been won by luminaries including Trevor Sorbie, Nicky Clarke, John Frieda, Charles Worthington, Angelo Seminara and Sally Brooks.

In 2020-2021, the hair and beauty industry generated over £4.6 billion in turnover for the UK economy.

The number of hairdressing, barbering and beauty business continues to grow year on year, and there are now over 48,000 hair and beauty business in the UK.