Jobs created in Fareham as new coach holiday business is launched by National Express

The transport provider said it will bring together a number of its existing businesses and brands, including Fareham-based Lucketts and Woods Coaches of Leicester, under the single banner of ‘National Express Leisure’ from this month.

The new entity aims to become the number one place to go for holidays and leisure travel by coach with a full range of great value options of ready-made or build-your-own packages.

National Express Leisure will consolidate the skills and experience of different teams from across the business with operations in both Fareham and Birmingham.

As part of the plan, new roles are being recruited for in marketing, sales; and product development, management and distribution. Investment is also being committed to public-facing marketing and digital capabilities.

Tom Stables, CEO National Express, UK and Germany said: ‘We already have significant experience in offering travel in the UK, whether it’s a build your own package with Holidays by National Express, a coach holiday or day trip

‘There is a lot more opportunity in this market which we believe we can best tap into by building on our work with existing partners as one business being managed by a single expert team.’

John Boughton, commercial director at National Express added: ‘This is a very exciting move at a time when more people than ever are looking to take a break in the UK.

‘National Express Leisure will offer the best in convenience and choice along with the great value and high standards of customer service and safety we’re already well known for.’

National Express bought Lucketts, a family-run firm that had been operating from Broadcut Fareham for 94 years, in March 2020.