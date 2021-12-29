Now that Christmas is out of the way and the new year is looming, many will be looking for new jobs in Portsmouth to start the next chapter of their lives.

A number of companies in the area are looking for staff to start with them in 2022, with temporary, part-time and full-time positions available on the job search website, Indeed.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many businesses that are advertising job roles before the new year on indeed.com.

Here are nine jobs in Portsmouth which you can apply for now:

Retail assistant- Primark

One of the biggest names in fashion retail, Primark, is looking for a retail assistant for its store on Commercial Road.

This is a full-time, permanent position with contracted hours of 37.5 per week.

This role will include varied shifts of mornings, afternoons, evenings, and weekends.

Primark is looking for an individual who is able to work on the sales floor, cash desks, or fitting rooms.

The hourly rate starts at £8.51 for those under the age of 23 and £9.09 for those over 23.

To apply for the role, visit the Primark website.

Retail adviser- Vodafone

If you're looking for a chance to build a career in retail, Vodafone is looking for a retail adviser to contribute to its Portsmouth franchise store.

Vodafone is seeking a ‘motivated and sales orientated’ individual who will interact directly with customers whilst understanding their needs.

The part-time position will consist of 30 hours per week and applicants will need to be level-headed and be able to commit to weekend work as well as weekdays.

The role offers a salary of £15,600 a year with an unlimited bonus scheme.

To apply for the position, visit the Vodafone website.

Customer service assistant- Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank is looking for a flexible part-time customer service assistant to work in its Portsmouth branch.

The role is for seven hours per week, with variable shifts.

The bank is looking for an individual who is honest and genuine about helping others whilst having the ability to build rapport to understand customer needs.

Employee benefits include receiving additional cash payments, retail discount vouchers, medical health cover, or buying/selling annual leave.

Salaries start from £18,385 depending on experience and hours worked (pro-rata for part-time).

To apply for this job role and to find out more information, please see here.

Barista- Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee is looking for a part-time barista to join the team at its store on Commercial Road.

The coffee chain is offering full barista training and benefits with a permanent eight hours a week contract.

Applicants will need to have a positive outlook with plenty of personality, a passion for customer service, and great communication skills as they craft great coffee with a smile.

Costa also offers free handmade drinks on shift with a 50% discount on food and bottled drinks alongside a retirement plan, a quarterly points scheme, and huge savings on gym memberships.

Starting pay is £9.36 to £10.36 per hour which depends on the size of the store but pay will rise with training.

To apply for this role, visit the Costa website.

Stock taker- RGIS

RGIS Inventory Specialists is a stocktaking company and is looking for a new stock taker to join their team.

The company conducts stock takes all over the UK for a range of retail brands including Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco, Home Bargains, and more.

This role is available immediately in Portsmouth and RGIS is looking for an individual who is able to work unsociable hours with an ability to work well in a team.

Benefits include a starting rate of £9.70 to £10 per hour, flexible hours based on availability, performance bonuses, and work schedules available three weeks in advance.

To apply for the role, visit Indeed.com.

Optical assistant- Underwood Opticians

Underwood Opticians is looking for a part-time optical assistant as it is expanding their family business.

The individual will be required to work at least three days a week and the role will entail dispensing and repairing spectacles but will mainly involve admin/reception work and cleaning.

Good communication skills and great customer service are needed for the role, with good IT skills a must.

The pay rate per hour is between £9 and £10.50 with store discounts available for the successful applicant.

To apply for the job, visit Indeed.com

Administrator- Talib Consultancy Limited (TLC)

TLC has an administrator opportunity available for those who wish to join a knowledgeable and driven business development department.

The applicant will need to have extensive knowledge and understanding of international student marketing, admissions, and recruitment with strong links with the external education community.

TLC is looking for a motivated individual with a driven personality who has experience dealing with senior-level contacts.

A university degree is also highly desirable for this job, with an application deadline of January 2, 2022.

The salary will be between £15,358 to £22,091, with benefits including company events, a flexible schedule, and a bonus scheme.

To apply, please visit indeed.com

Parcel packer- Express Paints

Express Paints is a family-run business that supplies automotive and industrial paint.

They are looking for a member of staff to join their busy team with picking and packing parcels to complete orders via the online shop, whilst also being able to serve customers in-store and over the phone.

This role will include cleaning duties at the end of the day.

The parcel packer role will be permanent with a schedule of eight-hour shifts and a salary between £15,350 and £19,000.

To apply for the role of parcel packer, visit Indeed.com.

Trainee estate agent- Fox and Sons

Fox and Sons is looking for a trainee estate agent/sales negotiator to join its team.

The entry-level role will allow the individual to learn all aspects of the estate agency model as they carry out the industry's leading development and training programme.

Responsibilities will include generating and booking valuations, conducting property viewings, negotiating, agreeing, and processing sales.

Skills and experience required include the ability to generate new business in a target-driven environment, providing outstanding customer care, literate in MS office, email systems, and the internet.

Applicants will also need a full UK driving license and access to their own vehicle.

Salary is between £20,000 and £22,000 with uncapped commission and benefits include car expenses, a rewarding environment, and the chance to compete for the top achievers’ award.

To apply, visit the Fox and Sons website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron