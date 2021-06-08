Shaun Wright, Steve Harman, Joshua Cole from L&S Waste Management in Fareham

Fareham-based L&S Waste Management is offering a number of apprenticeship style opportunities, where young people entering the industry can benefit from on-the-job-training with the potential to study towards a variety of waste industry and general management qualifications.

There are a number of opportunities available within the firms’ operations, sales and service departments at its depots in Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton.

Apprentices will be given the opportunity to join the company on a fully paid six-month programme with a guaranteed permanent job offer, following a successful induction period.

Managing director, Mick Balch, said: ‘The waste and resources management industry is a broad sector embracing a huge range of skills and specialities. It is becoming increasingly sophisticated, in particular with respect to customer service, and we are always on the look out for talented people to join our busy team.

‘Historically people tended to fall into a waste-related career, however, with the environment becoming ever more important, waste management is a career of choice either for young people starting out or for those wanting a change.’

One such young person who was attracted by a career in the waste industry is Joshua Cole, 21, from Bedhampton.

Joshua has recently embarked on the L&S apprenticeship scheme, following the completion of a two-year course at HSDC, where he passed a level 2 qualification in vehicle maintenance.

He has now been enrolled on the L&S scheme, where he will undertake a further four-year course in maintenance operations.

While undertaking his studies, Joshua will be working with long-standing L&S employee Shaun Wright, who is a qualified engineer with over 30 years’ experience.

General manager, Steve Harman, said: ‘Joshua has shown great enthusiasm and a fantastic understanding for the role. It’s great to see this young generation coming through and learning from someone like Shaun who has so much knowledge to pass on. We are delighted to have Joshua onboard, and I have no doubt that he’ll become a great asset to the business.’

Joshua said: ‘I am really grateful to L&S for the opportunity and to Shaun who is a fantastic mentor.’

L&S Waste currently employs more than 150 people across Hampshire, and operates a fleet of 100 vehicles across its three sites in Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton, delivering a full range of waste management, concrete, aggregate and portable toilet services.

