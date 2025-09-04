Keydell Nurseries embarks on magical transformation to create Hampshire's iconic Christmas shop - everything you need to know
Keydell Nurseries, in Horndean, serves up one of the biggest, and most popular Christmas shop displays in Hampshire, drawing in thousands every year.
The garden centre has announced that the festive shop transformation is already well underway with an anticipated opening of September 27.
Keydell took to Facebook saying: “It’s that magical time of year again! We’re waving goodbye to furniture and rolling out the sparkle—because the Christmas Shop is coming back.
“Our incredible team will be working their festive socks off over the next few weeks to transform the shop into a winter wonderland of decorations, gifts, and seasonal cheer.
“Think twinkling lights, cozy vibes, and everything you need to make this Christmas unforgettable.
“Let the countdown to Christmas begin… who’s excited?!”
The centre is also known for its wonderfully festive woodland walk and Santa’s grotto, with details being finalised for both.