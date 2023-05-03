The Gunwharf-based restaurant and bar is celebrating the Coronation in style by creating two cocktails that will be served in china teacups.

The drinks, which will cost £6.95 each, are called the Victoria Sponge and the Coronation Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coronation Cup is made up of Hendrick's gin, elderflower, lemon, coconut and orange served with a mini cucumber sandwich on the side and the Victoria Sponge consists of Hendrick's gin, Pimm's strawberry, vanilla and lemon served with a mini Victoria sponge on the side.

The Cosy Club are offering a treat for people with the name Charles or Camilla or if anyone has the surname King.

Both of these drinks are up for grabs if you can prove that your name is Charles or Camilla or if you have the surname King.

Photographic ID will be required if you are claiming your one free cocktail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enya Gill, Head of Brand at Cosy Club says: ‘Three cheers for King Charles III. We’re famed for our opulent surroundings and grand décor so I can think no better place to celebrate this historic event.

‘We’re all looking forward to a long weekend full of fun, fabulous food and a drinks and cocktail selection even Buckingham Palace would be hard pushed to beat.’