King Charles III Coronation: Here is how to get a free cocktail at the Cosy Club this weekend
The Cosy Club has introduced two new cocktails fit for a King – here is how to get a free one.
The Gunwharf-based restaurant and bar is celebrating the Coronation in style by creating two cocktails that will be served in china teacups.
The drinks, which will cost £6.95 each, are called the Victoria Sponge and the Coronation Cup.
The Coronation Cup is made up of Hendrick's gin, elderflower, lemon, coconut and orange served with a mini cucumber sandwich on the side and the Victoria Sponge consists of Hendrick's gin, Pimm's strawberry, vanilla and lemon served with a mini Victoria sponge on the side.
Both of these drinks are up for grabs if you can prove that your name is Charles or Camilla or if you have the surname King.
Photographic ID will be required if you are claiming your one free cocktail.
Enya Gill, Head of Brand at Cosy Club says: ‘Three cheers for King Charles III. We’re famed for our opulent surroundings and grand décor so I can think no better place to celebrate this historic event.
‘We’re all looking forward to a long weekend full of fun, fabulous food and a drinks and cocktail selection even Buckingham Palace would be hard pushed to beat.’
The Cosy Club will also be offering two classics to celebrate this momentus event – the Espresso Martini and Porn Star Martini, both of which will be on offer for £11.95 for two if you order after 8pm across the bank holiday weekend.