King Charles III Coronation: Here are 9 things you can do if you want to avoid Coronation celebrations

If you are not necessarily in the mood for a street party and just want a low-key weekend when the King is crowned – here are 9 things you can do instead.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Hampshire is set to be hosting hundreds of street parties and Coronation events starting from May 6 to May 8, but here are some ideas if you don’t want to get involved with the celebrations:

The food competition will return to Gunwharf Quays on the bank holiday weekend beginning on Saturday, May 6. If you are looking to take a break from the Coronation festivities you can indulge in delicious food instead. The competition will run from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday and then 12pm - 6pm on the Sunday.

1. Street Food Awards

Mountbatten Leisure Centre has opened its inflatable aqua course - AquaDash! and it will be open for a range of timed sessions on May 7. To book an hour-long session, you will need to visit the Mountbatten website.

2. AquaDash!

Clarence Pier, Southsea, will be open for business across the bank holiday weekend with the arcade open from 10am to 10pm and the rides will stay open from 11am to 8pm. This is a perfect way to make the most of a bank holiday weekend and enjoy some time with the family.

3. Clarence Pier

Planet Ice, Gosport, is a good way to get away from all of the Coronation street parties taking place across the city and the surrounding towns.

4. Planet Ice, Gosport

