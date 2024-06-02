Staff at the new Klass store in Port Solent. Pictured: Shelley Proctor, Carly Holman and Jo Isgar. Picture: Mike CooterStaff at the new Klass store in Port Solent. Pictured: Shelley Proctor, Carly Holman and Jo Isgar. Picture: Mike Cooter
Klass women's clothing store opens at Port Solent - 9 pictures from the new Portsmouth shop

By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 17:33 BST
A brand new clothing store specialising in women’s fashion has opened in Portsmouth’s Port Solent shopping centre.

A new branch of Klass – which has about 70 shops across the UK – opened for business on Saturday, June 1. The shop offered a 20 percent discount to customers across the weekend in celebration of the opening.

There are already a number of other Klass shops in the area – one at Alver Valley Garden Centre and another at Busy Bee Garden Centre on the Isle of Wight. Klass describes itself "a family owned business [which] takes pride in ensuring every customer receives excellent customer service, and a top quality shopping experience, whether shopping online or in store.”

You can find out more about Klass and the clothing it sells by visiting www.klass.co.uk.

Here are 9 pictures from the new shop.

