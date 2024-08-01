Landmark Havant office block to get £1m refurbishment
The four-storey building, which sits on the corner of the A27 and Park Road South at one of the key entrances to the town, is going to be enhanced from top to bottom to create one of Havant’s most desirable and modern serviced office blocks.
Arena Offices, which has 11 serviced office centres across Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey and Berkshire, originally opened Langstone Gate in 2018. The centre currently accommodates up to 918 desks, making it a popular office space for businesses on the South Coast.
Arena Offices is collaborating with the internal design company Enenco to invest in and upgrade the existing site, with planned additions including exterior spraying, decking, planting, outdoor seating, a new meeting room with the latest AV equipment and a new glass reception extension.
With client wellbeing at the heart of Arena’s values, this attention to detail and design will aim to create an environment where coming to work is a pleasure.
Located directly adjacent to the A27, Langstone Gate enjoys a prime location, attracting clients from across the region. The upgrade will ensure the centre is modern and up-to-date, providing clients with the highest possible level of service in their workspace.
Simon West, Executive Chairman at Arena Offices, said he was thrilled to move forward with upgrading the Havant centre after it being in the portfolio for six years. He said that it was time for a refresh to provide clients with an improved working environment.
Simon added, “Our investment reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional working environment for our clients. Unlike many serviced office providers, we own all of our buildings and therefore commit to maintaining and investing in them to ensure we keep them at the highest quality and value for our clients’ and business’ benefit."
“Last year, we completed a £12m transformation on an ugly duckling derelict office block in Basingstoke, transforming it into the stunning Grosvenor House.
This serviced office building now stands as a shining testament to the company's commitment to investing in environments that inspire collaboration, productivity, and a strong sense of community.”
