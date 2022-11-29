Lee-on-the-Solent entrepreneur sets up a new network for business people
A LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT business woman has set up a new digital network for business people and digital marketers.
Sophie Roberts has established a new, free to join network that is designed to be a safe place for business people and digital marketers to interact with one another, share ideas and help each other.
The network, named Hampshire Digital, was also set up to help people with digital skills shortages in order to enable staff with the tools to equip them to deal with difficulties.
Sophie also runs a digital marketing company, Koozai, which in the last few months has seen an increase in people that have been stuck with a digital element of their website and need help.
The digital network includes benefits for new members such as free access to ask questions of several experienced digital marketing, SEO, PR, content marketing, social media, and website development experts from across the county.
Sophie Roberts, managing director of Koozai said: ‘I understand from personal experience that when things get tough with the economy, it can have a huge knock-on effect and presents new challenges that need responding to quickly.
‘Many of our clients experienced this during the pandemic and the 2008 recession, and it was only by banding together and supporting each other where we needed help that we were able to help each other not just survive, but thrive during difficult times. With inflation at a record high and the cost-of-living crisis starting to bite, our new Hampshire Digital network is there to help businesses to connect, share ideas, and support each other.’