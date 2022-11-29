The network, named Hampshire Digital, was also set up to help people with digital skills shortages in order to enable staff with the tools to equip them to deal with difficulties.

Sophie also runs a digital marketing company, Koozai, which in the last few months has seen an increase in people that have been stuck with a digital element of their website and need help.

Sophie Roberts has set up a digital networking site for business people

Sophie Roberts, managing director of Koozai said: ‘I understand from personal experience that when things get tough with the economy, it can have a huge knock-on effect and presents new challenges that need responding to quickly.