A Hampshire pub has undergone a “complete transformation” having closed for three weeks for extensive refurbishment.

The Old Ship, at 54 Marine Parade, Lee-On-The-Solent has welcomed back customers as it showcases “a brighter, new, modern look” and a revamped menu.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the new look, The Old Ship has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes including The Goodfella Burger, crispy coated Halloumi Fries, Chinese-Style Pork Belly and the Classic Mixed Grill.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager John Harrison said: “We are thrilled to reveal The Old Ship’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had."

The family-friendly pub shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The Old Ship also hosts a quiz every Wednesday from 8pm, as well as poker nights on Thursdays from 8pm and bingo on Monday afternoons from 3pm.

For more information, or to make a booking, visit the Old Ship website. The Old Ship is a ‘Sizzling’ pub, part of a 200-strong network across the UK.

