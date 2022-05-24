StraightIn works to connect marketers and businesses with leads within their industries using the social media site LinkedIn, helping to bring in new clients.

The Manchester-based company is set to open its second UK site in Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham - the very site where StraightIn founder and CEO Zac Hancox began his business career.

Over the past two years, the agency has grown from a one-man-band to a team of more than 30 people, becoming Europe’s leading non-automated LinkedIn lead generation agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lakeside office.

Mr Hancox said that it has always been an aspiration to open a Southern office.

He added: ‘We’re super excited to announce our expansion with the opening of our second UK site.

‘We have chosen Portsmouth as it gives us access to a wide and varied talent pool in the south of England.

StraightIn founder and CEO, Zac Hancox.

‘I actually began my business career on this very site, so it’s really exciting to be back in the south building this team-up.

‘We are looking to attract the best possible talent and with several key people already hired and ready and looking forward to this new chapter of growth.’

StraightIn started the year off by bringing in a new head of paid advertising to lead its brand new LinkedIn Ads department.

Service offerings have increased, and the agency has recently had a recruitment drive, expanding its Manchester and Chicago offices.

StraightIn has now hit a total of 46 staff, a number which is expected to increase to 60 with its new Portsmouth office opening and Chicago expansion late last year.

The agency is expanding rapidly with multiple job roles available right now and expects to double its headcount by the end of 2022.

Recently, StraightIn has learnt that they have been nominated for the EMEA’s Inspiring Workplace Awards, an award that celebrates forward-thinking and people-first organisations.