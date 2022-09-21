Live Love Local campaign to help support Fareham businesses announced for another year

First launched in November 2021, the campaign was designed to support Fareham’s diverse range of independent shops following the pandemic.

The scheme also helps retail outlets compete against online and out-of-town shopping during the festive period.

Fareham Borough Council leader, Councillor Sean Woodward

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Seán Woodward, said: ‘It is immensely gratifying when a campaign is so well received by the people it was designed for.

‘Live Love Local started as a way of getting local traders through the Christmas period following the Covid pandemic and it has grown into a thriving online community, all supporting local businesses and celebrating our local area.

‘I would encourage residents to take a look at the Live Love Local website as well our increasingly popular Instagram to find out more about what our incredible borough has to offer.’