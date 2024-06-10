Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hotel for pets is set to open in Hampshire giving owners the chance to house their beloved pets in luxury while they are way.

A view of the new Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel in Bursledon

The Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel Group is set to open a new accommodation in Bursledon, with guest able to book the cats in for a stay from July 2024. This will be the 25th hotel to be opened by the group and it will be owned and run by Sheryl Downing from her home near the River Hamble.

She said: “Longcroft Bursledon is set in our home, on a private road, located in a conservation area, with a view of the historic Bursledon Windmill from our garden. The River Hamble is on our doorstep. Due to our proximity to this beautiful conservation area, we have an extraordinary variety of bird life passing by, and the calls and chatter are always a pleasure to hear. Our own ‘floof bears’, George and Mickey, love this and we look forward to all of our feline guests enjoying it too.

“I read an article in a magazine about Longcroft founder, Abi Purser, opening a luxury cat hotel in her garden in Hertfordshire. I thought that would be such a wonderful lifestyle - to do something I enjoy, spending time with gorgeous kitties. I look forward to meeting other kitty lovers like myself and being able to offer a home-away-from-home to their beloved pets, to give them complete peace of mind when they are away.”

The chain of luxury cat hotels have been around since founder Abi Purser opened the first one in 2010. The level of service provided, with animal welfare at its heart, has seen it grow to 25 hotels.. The Bursledon hotel will be the fourth to set up in Hampshire, joining ones in Four Marks, Romsey, and Liphook.