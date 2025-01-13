Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new pop-up shop is opening in Portsmouth this weekend showcasing a range of local products from businesses in the city.

The Love Portsmouth pop-up shop is opening its doors in Gunwharf Quays on Saturday, January 18 at 10am. It will stock goods such as natural skincare, handcrafted jewellery, quality teas, fashion, unique children's clothing, and much more besides.

The venture is a partnership between Portsmouth City Council and Love Southsea.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "The Love Portsmouth pop-up shop presents a unique opportunity for our talented small businesses. We are enabling them to expand their reach, enhance their brand visibility, and gain invaluable retail experience.

“This initiative not only empowers our entrepreneurs but also strengthens our local economy by fostering growth and innovation within our business community."

The pop-up shop is viewed as an exciting opportunity for local suppliers to showcase their brand and products to a wider audience. Lulu Whitmore, founder of Love Southsea, can’t wait to get started. She said: “This is so exciting for Portsmouth’s local businesses. The Love Portsmouth shop is proudly Portsmouth and will be a vibrant hub showcasing incredible local makers and produce producers.

“Portsmouth & Southsea has the best talent, and as a city, we really do know how to shop local. We can’t wait to welcome you all into the shop!”

Featured amongst its diverse range of stock will be food and drink from well known local companies, such as The Portsmouth Distillery Company, Staggeringly Good Brewery, Southsea Brewing Company, Spice Island Chilli and Yarty.

The shop will open from daily from 10am to 6pm until the end of March. During that time, it will also hold a series of workshops and events to further promote local products and businesses.

Yvonne Clay, CEO of Gunwharf Quays, is pleased to be supporting local businesses at the shopping centre. She said: “As well as being home to famous national and international brands, we have a proud history working with local suppliers and supporting regional initiatives, so we are delighted to showcase the Love Portsmouth pop-up, which we’re sure will be a hit with guests.

“It’s hugely rewarding for us to play an active part in the community, which last year included hosting two artisan markets, supporting the ‘Made in Portsmouth’ challenge, raising funds for local charities and supporting regional not-for-profit organisations with grants via the Landsec Futures Community Grant Scheme.”

The shop is funded by the UK government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Further information can be found on rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk/love-portsmouth.