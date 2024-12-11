Plans to transform Gunwharf Quays’ Central Square, including splitting the former Eden nightclub into three new food and drink venues, have been approved by Portsmouth City Council.

The redevelopment aims to revitalise the square, a key area that welcomes visitors arriving from the car park below, by introducing a family-friendly dining destination.

Planning documents describe the project as a way to “enhance the outlet’s food and beverage offering and bring new life to this part of Gunwharf Quays”.

The now-vacant Eden nightclub covers 1,727 sqm, with 1,030 sqm of the space set to be repurposed. It will be divided into three units for food and drink operators, with the final layout depending on tenant requirements.

Planning documents state: “The proposals seek to enliven the first floor space by opening up the rear of the vacant nightclub unit and creating an active frontage that will look down on to the main square. This will bring activity to what is currently an unused part of the centre.

“The existing walkway and access points to the first floor will remain as existing, however the solid canopy that provides cover to the existing walkway will be replaced with a lighter, brighter solution to two of the three façades.”

The plans also incorporate a covered walkway on Vernon Avenue into the new lettable area. The remaining nightclub space will be developed separately at a later stage.

A large digital screen will be installed in Central Square as part of the project. The screen will create opportunities to broadcast live events such as Wimbledon and Sail Portsmouth, while also serving as advertising space for brands.

Work on Central Square is scheduled to begin in spring 2025. This follows the earlier approval of plans for Marlborough Square, with construction there set to commence in early 2025.

Both projects are part of broader efforts to modernise and expand Gunwharf Quays’s offer, with investment amounting to £45m.