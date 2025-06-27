Commercial Road will lose yet another major shop this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

H&M in Commercial Road is getting ready to close. | The News

The poster says the store will close on July 13 meaning the city will no longer be home to the clothing chain while the refurbishment is being completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated that the refit will be finished by November, according to a staff member at the site.

A spokesperson for H&M said: “The store is undergoing a refurbishment and will be reopening later in the year.”

The nearest stores will be Chichester and Whiteley during this time.