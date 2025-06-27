Major blow to Portsmouth high street as H&M confirms closure of Commercial Road store for refit

Sophie Lewis
Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 12:50 BST

Commercial Road will lose yet another major shop this summer.

A sign has appeared in the window of H&M confirming that it is getting ready to shut up shop in the high street in just over two weeks time for a refurbishment.

H&M in Commercial Road is getting ready to close. placeholder image
H&M in Commercial Road is getting ready to close. | The News

The poster says the store will close on July 13 meaning the city will no longer be home to the clothing chain while the refurbishment is being completed.

It is anticipated that the refit will be finished by November, according to a staff member at the site.

A spokesperson for H&M said: “The store is undergoing a refurbishment and will be reopening later in the year.”

The nearest stores will be Chichester and Whiteley during this time.

