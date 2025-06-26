One Stop near The Hard to close its doors this summer after just over a year of being open
A convenience shop is getting ready to close this summer after a year and a half of trading.
The One Stop at Brunel House, near The Hard Interchange, has confirmed it will be closing its doors this summer after being open for just over a year.
The store opened on Thursday, April 11, 2024 with a ribbon opening but a poster has now appeared on the shopfront confirming its closure.
The poster at the front of the shop says: “This shop will be closed from August 8, 2025 - sorry for any inconvenience.”
One Stop has been contacted for a comment about the closure.
