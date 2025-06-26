A convenience shop is getting ready to close this summer after a year and a half of trading.

The One Stop at Brunel House, near The Hard Interchange, has confirmed it will be closing its doors this summer after being open for just over a year.

The One Stop, located at The Hard, Portsmouth, will close at the start of August after opening at the beginning of this year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-25) | Chris Moorhouse

The store opened on Thursday, April 11, 2024 with a ribbon opening but a poster has now appeared on the shopfront confirming its closure.

The poster at the front of the shop says: “This shop will be closed from August 8, 2025 - sorry for any inconvenience.”

One Stop has been contacted for a comment about the closure.