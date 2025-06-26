One Stop near The Hard to close its doors this summer after just over a year of being open

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
A convenience shop is getting ready to close this summer after a year and a half of trading.

The One Stop at Brunel House, near The Hard Interchange, has confirmed it will be closing its doors this summer after being open for just over a year.

The One Stop, located at The Hard, Portsmouth, will close at the start of August after opening at the beginning of this year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-25)placeholder image
The One Stop, located at The Hard, Portsmouth, will close at the start of August after opening at the beginning of this year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-25) | Chris Moorhouse

The store opened on Thursday, April 11, 2024 with a ribbon opening but a poster has now appeared on the shopfront confirming its closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The poster at the front of the shop says: “This shop will be closed from August 8, 2025 - sorry for any inconvenience.”

One Stop has been contacted for a comment about the closure.

For more information about the One Stop in Portsmouth, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice