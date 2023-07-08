News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Man disqualified from driving for two years after smashing into The Lawrence Arms - leaving gaping hole in building

A man has been disqualified from driving for two years after plummeting into the side of The Lawrence Arms pub, which will be reopening today after months of recovery.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST

The incident, which took place on February 18 at approximately 3am, witnessed a Mini Cooper plough into the side of the 135-year-old pub – leaving a gaping hole in the building.

Alison Wearn and her husband Dev Wearn, the landlady and landlord, were asleep in the flat above the pub when the frightening incident took place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Razhan Issabad, 21, of Grosvenor Street, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and driving without a license. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on April 17. He received a 16-week suspended sentence, ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £239. He was disqualified from driving for two years.’

A car ploughed into the front of Southsea's Lawrence Arms pub at around 3am on Saturday, February 18.A car ploughed into the front of Southsea's Lawrence Arms pub at around 3am on Saturday, February 18.
A car ploughed into the front of Southsea's Lawrence Arms pub at around 3am on Saturday, February 18.
Most Popular

The damage caused was significant and it has taken the couple five months to get the popular pub fixed up and today (July 8) is the grand reopening since the crash.

The pub will open its doors from 12 noon and it is expected to be a busy day for the team as they welcome locals back.

For more information about The Lawrence Arms, click the link.

NOW READ: NHS celebrates its 75th anniversary by yarn bombing various locations including Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard