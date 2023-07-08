Alison Wearn and her husband Dev Wearn, the landlady and landlord, were asleep in the flat above the pub when the frightening incident took place.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Razhan Issabad, 21, of Grosvenor Street, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and driving without a license. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on April 17. He received a 16-week suspended sentence, ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £239. He was disqualified from driving for two years.’

A car ploughed into the front of Southsea's Lawrence Arms pub at around 3am on Saturday, February 18.