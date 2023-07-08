Man disqualified from driving for two years after smashing into The Lawrence Arms - leaving gaping hole in building
The incident, which took place on February 18 at approximately 3am, witnessed a Mini Cooper plough into the side of the 135-year-old pub – leaving a gaping hole in the building.
Alison Wearn and her husband Dev Wearn, the landlady and landlord, were asleep in the flat above the pub when the frightening incident took place.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Razhan Issabad, 21, of Grosvenor Street, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and driving without a license. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on April 17. He received a 16-week suspended sentence, ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £239. He was disqualified from driving for two years.’
The damage caused was significant and it has taken the couple five months to get the popular pub fixed up and today (July 8) is the grand reopening since the crash.
The pub will open its doors from 12 noon and it is expected to be a busy day for the team as they welcome locals back.