Maritime decarbonisation and innovation focus at inaugural Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit

With major national announcements on maritime decarbonisation and innovation high on the news agenda, Maritime UK Solent welcomed over 300 delegates on the first day of the inaugural Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit at ABP's Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton.

The Aviation, Maritime and Security Minister, Mike Kane MP, delivered a keynote speech at the summit, following his launch in Portsmouth of the Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

Maritime Minister Mike Kane said: “We have just announced our plan for shipping to become net zero by 2050, and it’s great to see ports like ABP embrace these ambitions by going even further and faster to decarbonise.

“It’s a pleasure to join the Coastal Powerhouse summit and come together with leading innovators across the industry so we can drive forward the progress needed to clean up maritime, establish the UK as a clean energy superpower and drive economic growth across the country.”

The Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit set out to explore pioneering solutions for the future of maritime through a packed two-day programme of high-profile speakers, panel sessions, and innovation demonstrations covering a vast range of topics including maritime defence, clean maritime, autonomous maritime, innovation, skills, trade and investment.

Alongside the Minister, delegates heard from other key figures in the maritime sector including Paul Ludlow, President, Carnival UK and P&O Cruises; Cdre Marcel Rosenberg ADC RN, Naval Base Commander (Portsmouth) and Alastair Welch, Director of Port of Southampton.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: "The Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit is a unique opportunity to connect with key industry figures to showcase our region’s maritime excellence, explore pioneering solutions to the challenges we face, and highlight the pivotal role the sector plays in the future growth and prosperity not only of our region but the whole of the UK.

"Thank you to the Minister, all our speakers and delegates, and sponsors ABP, Carnival UK and the University of Portsmouth for making this landmark conference such a success."

The Summit was held at ABP’s Ocean Cruise Terminal. Following the Minister’s keynote address, Port Director Alastair Welch led the Port Sustainability Panel.

Alastair Welch, ABP’s Regional Director for Southampton, said: “Hosting the first Maritime UK Coastal Powerhouse Summit at Ocean Cruise Terminal was a great way to bring key stakeholders, innovators, small businesses, and academia together to discuss the decarbonisation and Port Sustainability opportunities and challenges we will overcome as we deliver on our net zero ambition. “