Maritime Solent seeks visionary leader as Chair of the Board

Maritime Solent is seeking to appoint a new Chair of the Board to help drive the ongoing transformation of Maritime Solent as a vibrant and energised sector body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne-Marie Mountifield, current Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: "Maritime Solent is at the forefront of driving innovation, skills and sustainability in one of the most dynamic maritime regions in the world. With my term as Chair coming to an end, we are looking for applications to lead the Board as Chair - a unique opportunity to lead a thriving network of industry leaders, policy influencers, and pioneering businesses, shaping the future of the Solent’s world-leading maritime cluster."

Bringing a collaborative approach and strong partnership skills to the table, the candidate will play a significant role in fostering relationships and leading efforts to expand and elevate the Solent maritime sector. This is a high profile, exciting and unique opportunity to champion growth, foster collaboration, and steer strategic initiatives that strengthen the region’s global standing as a global maritime powerhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a member of Maritime UK (the national, umbrella body for the maritime sector), Maritime Solent is central to national-level strategic discussions and action to shape and support the sector. If you are passionate about the Solent's maritime excellence, have a connection to the region, and are ready to make a lasting impact, this role offers the chance to lead transformational change at the heart of the UK’s coastal powerhouse.

Western Docks

Applications are open until 13 July, with interviews taking place during the week of 28 July. The new Chair will take up the position in the Autumn of 2025.

The Maritime Solent Chair role is remunerated up to £12,000 per annum, with an expectation of three to four days a month.

Full details of the role and how to apply are available at: https://maritimesolent.com/about-us/