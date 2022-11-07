Guests at the Maritime UK Solent Awards raise money for Wetwheels Foundation Charity
GUESTS at an awards ceremony raised money for a disability charity.
Guests at the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2022 have raised over £1000 in donations for the Wetwheels Foundation charity. The organisation, an official charity partner of the Awards, was established in 2011 to ensure that everyone can access the water safely and without barriers.
The Awards, which were held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Southampton, at the end of Maritime UK Week on the 14th October, celebrated the best of the Solent's maritime cluster.
Geoff Holt MBE DL, founder of the Wetwheels, inspired attendees with a speech about the organisation's ground-breaking work in providing disabled and disadvantaged people of all ages with access to the sea.
Most Popular
Geoff said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to the Maritime UK Solent team for their support with amplifying our message on such a prestigious stage. We know that this money will contribute hugely.’
SEE ALSO: Cost-of-living crisis: Where to find help in Portsmouth as city council launches campaign to make sure nobody is left behind
The money raised will allow the charity to take up to 40 disabled people and their families out onto the water next year, contributing to their 12,000 goal. Geoff said that he was grateful to the Maritime UK Solent team for all their support.
Graham Barneston, vice-chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Geoff and the team to the Awards event. It was a fantastic evening celebrating the continued success of our world-class maritime sector, and inspiring to hear from Geoff about the incredible work of the Wetwheels team in the Solent region, helping people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the joy of being out on the water.’