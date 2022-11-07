Guests at the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2022 have raised over £1000 in donations for the Wetwheels Foundation charity. The organisation, an official charity partner of the Awards, was established in 2011 to ensure that everyone can access the water safely and without barriers.

The Awards, which were held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Southampton, at the end of Maritime UK Week on the 14th October, celebrated the best of the Solent's maritime cluster.

Geoff Holt MBE DL, founder of the Wetwheels, inspired attendees with a speech about the organisation's ground-breaking work in providing disabled and disadvantaged people of all ages with access to the sea.

Geoff Holt MBE, Founder of Wetwheels (front) with nominees and representatives for the Maritime Hero Award. Left to right: James Blanch, John Thompson, Dean Kimber, Stuart Laidler, Catherine Allen, Leigh Storey, Mark Pascoe, Chris Sturgeon.

Geoff said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to the Maritime UK Solent team for their support with amplifying our message on such a prestigious stage. We know that this money will contribute hugely.’

The money raised will allow the charity to take up to 40 disabled people and their families out onto the water next year, contributing to their 12,000 goal. Geoff said that he was grateful to the Maritime UK Solent team for all their support.