Marvellous Portsmouth area eateries which received five star hygiene ratings in June

By Joe Williams
Published 11th Jul 2025, 13:20 BST
A number of local Hampshire restaurants have had their food hygiene ratings released in June.

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are the best ratings released in June for restaurants in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport:

1. Five star food hygiene ratings

The Cocked Hat Brewing Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Cocked Hat, Privett Road, Gosport was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 28.

Lakeside Cafe & Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lakeside Cafe And Bar, Walpole Park, South Street, Gosport was also given a score of five on May 29.

Jeff Borg Catering/ Purbrook Cattery Co Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Harmony Hall, 34 Queens Road, Fareham was given the maximum score of five after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

