Pallant Aesthetics offers a range of treatments including wrinkle relaxation, dermal fillers, facial peels, and fat dissolving.

At the launch event held on October 15, mayor of Havant Councillor Rosy Raines was invited to cut the ribbon at the new clinic at Pelham House in The Pallant.

Staff were also joined by members of the local business community, who gathered to take a tour and meet the team duo behind the establishment.

Left to right: Kellie Grieves, cllr Rosy Raines, and Jo Mifsud

Treatments are delivered by medically trained specialists.

Cllr Rosy Raines spoke to owners Jo Mifsud and Kellie Grieves about her lifelong career in nursing, and the importance of using fully qualified nurses to administer injectables due to the professional expertise it requires.

The two owners have been colleagues for the past 16 years, running clinical services in the community.

Left to right: Naomi Paice (digital and finance officer at Pallant Aesthetics), Kellie Grieves, cllr Rosy Raines, Jo Mifsud, and Elaine Locke (RGN prescribing nurse at Pallant Aesthetics)

Jo, co-founder and owner, is excited to share the clinic with the Havant community.

She said: ‘It’s been a long time in the planning and development to ensure we had the best team in place.

‘Our vision is to bring aesthetic treatments to this area but delivered by medical professionals with experience both in the medical world but also in aesthetic styling.’

Co-founder Kellie, a registered nurse with more than 13 years of nursing experience, added: ‘This clinic is the culmination of all my experience to date

both as a nurse and aesthetics practitioner.

‘It’s wonderful to be able to share this opportunity with the local community and support them on their path towards their beauty potential and goals.’

