The roles are being driven by plans to open over 50 new McDonald’s restaurants across the country over the next 12 months, and in anticipation of crew capacity in restaurants increasing in line with government guidelines.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: ‘We hire brilliant people from communities across the UK & Ireland based on their qualities, not their qualifications, and we’re proud to give people from all backgrounds a start in their careers.

‘Since we first opened our doors in 1974, we’ve created over two million jobs - giving people the opportunity to train and develop in a flexible environment where everyone can be themselves and excel. It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us.

A McDonald's sign. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

‘There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country.

‘Our 1,400 restaurants are run by 200 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities.

‘It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.’

The restaurant openings are part of a wider investment plan by McDonald’s, which includes upgrading restaurants to ensure they are more experience-led, with a greater focus on customisation and personalisation.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron