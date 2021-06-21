Recruitment worker sets up organic skincare business from her home in Warsash after she cured her adult acne

Inspired by her own experience entrepreneur Sian Louise, 33, set up skincare business Obvs Skincare from her home.

Her formulations are organic, ethically-sourced, cruelty-free and vegan. Obvs stands organic, biodegradable, vegan and sustainable.

She said that the stress and medication of fertility treatment caused her skin to break out, so she began searching for a remedy, only to end up making her own, which was so good so decide to market it.

Sian Louise has launched her skincare business, Obvs, from her home in Warsash where she is pictured. Her formulations are organic, ethically-sourced, cruelty-free and Vegan approved Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100621-20)

And it’s proved popular, with friend and family snapping up her products, so she officially launched her own business last month.

Sian said: ‘Just before the first lockdown in 2020, I did my second round of IVF Unfortunately, it resulted in a second miscarriage, and it gave me the absolute worse adult acne.’

‘I was trying to eat everything organic and buy only organic skincare, but I was being green washed, so what I thought was organic actually wasn’t.

‘I tried everything on the market to get rid of the acne, the doctors were prescribing me stuff with all sorts of chemicals in them.

‘So, I thought why don’t I have a look at the ingredients and see if I can make something myself that’s completely natural. I did loads of research and a few courses regarding formulation and biochemistry.

‘I formulated a cream and after lots of failures, it actually worked. It got rid of my acne within a week.

‘My friend who had just had a baby was suffering with really bad nappy rash and she asked to give my cream a go and overnight the nappy rash began to heal.

‘The pressure came from friends all asking to try some. So, I sent out loads of testers and from the reaction, I knew I had to make more and help other people in my situation.’

Sian launched her business Obvs Skincare after a year spent researching, testing and studying.

Sian said: ‘After launching, I sold out the very next day and it’s just gone mental from there.

‘Doing this as well as my corporate job, I’m pretty busy at the moment.’

Sian’s business is Leaping Bunny and Vegan Society certified, involving no testing on animals and only the use of cruelty-free ingredients.

And it’s not just her ingredients she’s proud of, everything about her business is environmentally friendly.

Sian said: ‘All the packaging is entirely plastic-free, and the main packaging I make myself out of recycled cardboard.

‘I have really stuck to my word that everything is organic, biodegradable, vegan and sustainable. That is what my company stands for.’

