McDonald's system issues stopping customers from placing orders across the UK including Portsmouth
McDonald's are experiencing technical issues with customers from Japan, UK, Australia, among others, flagging that they have been unable to order meals on Friday, March 15. Many have taken to social media to report the problem, with the fast food giant as of yet not commenting on the issue, except in Japan where it has advised there is a "system failure" and advised customer to wait for it to be restored.
Downdetector, a website which monitors user reports and problem indicators, had a spike in issues reported on the McDonald's UK app at around 5am, with reports continuing to be reported on Friday morning. Official communication from McDonald's as to when the issue will be resolved has not yet been released
