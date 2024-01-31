So far the new Biggie Deals menu has proven popular with customers. A Wendy's spokesperson said: "Our newly launched Biggie Deal has gone down a storm in the UK, with Wendy’s fans loving the fact it includes several different fresh menu items at even fresher prices – all without compromising on taste, quality or size. The three different value options mean they can return to enjoy their Wendy’s favourites, without straining their wallets. The Biggie Deal 3- featuring an iconic line up of our Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Small Fries, Small Drink, with 4-piece Chicken Nuggets for £7.99 - appears to be the most popular of all. Our Biggie Deals are clearly becoming a Big Deal."