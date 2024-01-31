WATCH: We tried Wendy's new Biggie Deal value meal - Here is what we thought
An American fast food giant has unveiled a new value menu as they look to conquer the UK market, we went to its Portsmouth store to sample the menu.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wendy's has announced a new value menu called Biggie Deals, which it claims gives you more for less. There are three options available ranging from £5.99 to £7.99. The fast food restaurant is looking to establish itself in the UK market where it currently has 22 stores, including the one in Commercial Road which opened in August 2023.
So far the new Biggie Deals menu has proven popular with customers. A Wendy's spokesperson said: "Our newly launched Biggie Deal has gone down a storm in the UK, with Wendy’s fans loving the fact it includes several different fresh menu items at even fresher prices – all without compromising on taste, quality or size. The three different value options mean they can return to enjoy their Wendy’s favourites, without straining their wallets. The Biggie Deal 3- featuring an iconic line up of our Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Small Fries, Small Drink, with 4-piece Chicken Nuggets for £7.99 - appears to be the most popular of all. Our Biggie Deals are clearly becoming a Big Deal."
We went to the Wendy's restaurant in Commercial Road to try it out. Watch the video embedded within this story to find out our verdict.