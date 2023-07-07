News you can trust since 1877
Mein Schiff 3: Portsmouth to welcome back largest ship ever enter the harbour - when is she arriving?

The biggest ship ever to sail into Portsmouth is set to return to the harbour.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST

Mein Schiff 3 wowed crowds in May as residents rushed to catch a glimpse of the giant vessel entering Portsmouth International Port. Onlookers snapped pictures and recording drone footage of her sailing into the city. The 293.8m luxury TUI cruise ship arrived on May 26.

Councillors and port staff rejoiced after her arrival, as she passed The Round Tower in the early hours. Her call was deemed as a major coup, as the port have been aiming to increase the number of cruise calls and make Portsmouth a must-see holiday destination.

The port announced on Twitter when Mein Schiff 3 is returning. They said: ‘On Saturday, we can't wait to welcome back the record-breaking Mein Schiff 3 to Portsmouth! She's arriving early, coming through the harbour at 5am and then passing back through from 9pm.’

TUI cruise vessel Mein Schiff 3 in Portsmouth Harbour on Friday, May 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (260523-4469).TUI cruise vessel Mein Schiff 3 in Portsmouth Harbour on Friday, May 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (260523-4469).
TUI cruise vessel Mein Schiff 3 in Portsmouth Harbour on Friday, May 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (260523-4469).
