Mein Schiff 3 wowed crowds in May as residents rushed to catch a glimpse of the giant vessel entering Portsmouth International Port. Onlookers snapped pictures and recording drone footage of her sailing into the city. The 293.8m luxury TUI cruise ship arrived on May 26.

Councillors and port staff rejoiced after her arrival, as she passed The Round Tower in the early hours. Her call was deemed as a major coup, as the port have been aiming to increase the number of cruise calls and make Portsmouth a must-see holiday destination.

The port announced on Twitter when Mein Schiff 3 is returning. They said: ‘On Saturday, we can't wait to welcome back the record-breaking Mein Schiff 3 to Portsmouth! She's arriving early, coming through the harbour at 5am and then passing back through from 9pm.’