Not Vegan Friendly is the brainchild of Bishop’s Waltham-based entrepreneur and fitness guru James Kennedy.

He says it is time to challenge vegan views and meat-free mindsets and speak out in support of eating meat.

‘I wanted to create a brand which is very clearly not suitable for vegans and make an unequivocal statement that I’m proud not to be a vegan,’ said James, a body transformation expert and a former UK and US bodybuilding champion.

James has more than 20 years' experience as a fitness professional and has helped thousands of people to get fit. He's taken a strong scientific stance against what he calls ‘the tyranny of veganism.’

This has led him on to the formulation of sports supplements to help assist body transformation goals plus an active sportswear range.

And he’s brought out a range of gifts including mugs and baseball caps with slogans to ensure the notveganfriendly.com message reaches as wide an audience as possible.

He said: ‘Vegans are frequently a very loud and often preachy minority, but the truth is, just three per cent of the UK population are vegans so we're here to stand up for the vast majority of people who eat meat.

‘If you'll excuse the pun, but a lot of people are fed up with vegans ramming their beliefs down our throats so it's time to speak out in favour of our different and perfectly valid choice to eat meat.

‘I’ve got nothing against vegans, but if it’s ok to say something is vegan friendly – which is now printed on a lot of food packaging - then it’s also fine to make it clear that something is not vegan friendly – it’s clear, concise and unambiguous and actually quite helpful to vegans.

‘I want to remind people that it’s ok to eat meat. It’s all about balance, so eat meat as part of a healthy balanced diet – and eat plenty of vegetables and fruit too.’

He also said a large part of Not Vegan Friendly's message is to support and back ethical farming.

James added: ‘The local food economy is becoming more and more difficult for small farms and landowners. It's really important that people support British farmers as much as they can.’

