Gary Pearce and his wife, Martyna, are 'delighted' after finding out that 36 On The Quay has kept its spot on the Michelin Guide's list of recommended restaurants across the country. The couple took over the Emsworth business back in 2019 and since then they have been featured in the guide - this year is no different.

Gary said: "We are delighted and overjoyed to retain our 'recommended restaurant' accolade in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2024. "Every year, this recognition fills us with joy, pride and immense gratitude. Being an annual accolade, it is never taken for granted, and it’s an honour and tremendous achievement."

The restaurant already has three AA rosettes and it has been recognised by Tripadvisor in its Travellers’ Choice 2023 following a year’s worth of incredible reviews from their loyal customer base. The venue is known as a brilliant place to visit if you are looking for high quality food made with fresh ingredients. The menu changes with the seasons and currently, customers can enjoy dishes including Peking duck breast, spring onion, burnt cucumber, spiced plum, South Downs venison loin, roast celeriac, malt, Wiltshire truffle, jus and much more.

The restaurant also offers a tasting menu which is extremely popular with locals and it is making its mark in the industry. Overlooking Emsworth Quay, it is in a prime location and is definitely a destination venue.