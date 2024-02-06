The Michelin Guide 2024 announced the recipients of Michelin Stars at a prestigious ceremony, which was held in Manchester last night (February 5). The annual guide also highlights some of the best restaurants in the country that, despite not having a star, are still worth a visit. From Fat Olives in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, there are so many places to choose from – and they are only a short drive away.

This year 11 restaurants have been listed in the guide including 36 On The Quay, located in the heart of Emsworth, which has been featured in the Michelin guide for the past few years. If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers high quality food, made with fresh quality ingredients. Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide – Pulpo Negro, located in New Alresford, has not only been featured in the guide, but it has also bagged a Bib Gourmand which considers it to be a venue that offers fresh, good quality ingredients for a reasonable price. Marle, in Heckfield, has also maintained its Michelin Green Star, which means that the eatery’s core values are centred around building a ‘forward-thinking relationship with the land’ and its produce.