Michelin Guide 2024: The 11 best Hampshire restaurants featured in this year's guide

If you love being wined and dined, then look no further because Hampshire is home to a range of incredible eateries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 17:34 GMT

The Michelin Guide 2024 announced the recipients of Michelin Stars at a prestigious ceremony, which was held in Manchester last night (February 5). The annual guide also highlights some of the best restaurants in the country that, despite not having a star, are still worth a visit. From Fat Olives in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, there are so many places to choose from – and they are only a short drive away.

This year 11 restaurants have been listed in the guide including 36 On The Quay, located in the heart of Emsworth, which has been featured in the Michelin guide for the past few years. If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers high quality food, made with fresh quality ingredients. Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide – Pulpo Negro, located in New Alresford, has not only been featured in the guide, but it has also bagged a Bib Gourmand which considers it to be a venue that offers fresh, good quality ingredients for a reasonable price. Marle, in Heckfield, has also maintained its Michelin Green Star, which means that the eatery’s core values are centred around building a ‘forward-thinking relationship with the land’ and its produce.

For more information about the Michelin Guide 2024, click here.

Here are 11 Hampshire venues featured in the Michelin Guide 2024:

The Michelin Guide 2024 has officially been released and there are a number of venues across Hampshire that have been featured in the prestigious guide.

The Hoddington Arms, Basingstoke, has been featured in the Michelin Guide 2024 and it dishes up a range of delicious meals including Slow Roasted Wiltshire Pork Belly.

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, has managed to stay in the Michelin Guide and it is a very popular choice amongst locals. The restaurant is a destination venue, particularly during the holiday season.

Wellington Arms on Baughurst Road, Tadley, serves up tasty dishes including roast rack of home-reared Jacob lamb with bashed carrot, parsnip & butternut squash & mint sauce.

