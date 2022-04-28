Moon Shine nightclub open new 'urban jungle' themed garden area to provide a 'community feel' to visitors

Moon Shine club in Portsmouth replaces a disused club in Southsea and threw its doors open to punters in October 2021.

Owned by Yannick Rowe and his friends Harrison Hart and Jeff Gibbs, Yannick said the new garden area – finished earlier this month – will provide that ‘extra element’ to the venue to hold events and serve exciting new items from their menu.

The venue is a two-storey bar area with a nightclub on 1 Granada Road. It’s all ready found success in its 1920s themed Prohibition Cocktail Club on the ground floor providing a hub for music and a platform for new, Portsmouth-based artists to perform.

Moonshine in Grenada Road, Southsea, have opened up an outdoor area. Picture: Sarah Standing (280422-2844)

However, Yannick said this garden area will provide that extra element to promote the venue as a community space for visitors and offer ‘more of a local following’.

He explains: ‘It's really more of just a community based feel. We thought we have the three elements at the moment. We have the main room, the bar and we thought we just needed that extra element which is the outside area.

‘Hopefully that will draw everyone throughout the winter and summer.

‘We're going to have all different themed events in the outside area as well. We're hoping to get a bit more of a local following so we're a local club bar for the area. We're hoping to get some extra people in this summer time to come and join the garden in the sun and try and get some more locals down.’

Moonshine in Grenada Road, Southsea, have opened up an outdoor area. Picture: Sarah Standing (280422-2845)

The garden is based off of an urban ‘concrete jungle’ theme with pallet based seating and decking and a wired ceiling with a feature that provides glow in the dark lighting.

A new menu launched at Moon Shine will also offer more of a pub grub feel with burgers, fish and chips and pub classics.

Yannick adds: ‘It's very exciting for us. It's the third dimension to the building. It's a great extra avenue for us.

Moonshine in Grenada Road, Southsea, have opened up an outdoor area. Pictured is: (l-r) Yannick Rowe, one of the owners of Moonshine and Danny Peart, booking agent and events planner. Picture: Sarah Standing (280422-2878)

‘It's quite an urban sort of look. It definitely suits our target market to the T. It's only been open for the last two weeks but Saturday and Sunday it's been really busy. Strawberry daquiris have been the most loved cocktail so far people have been loving those.’