May Day bank holiday is set to take place on Monday, May 2 this year.

DIY stores across the country will be operating different opening hours as a majority of people enjoy the three-day weekend.

There will only be one bank holiday in May this year as the UK will have a four-day weekend in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Here are the opening times for DIY stores over the May bank holiday.

It is important to note down when your local DIY store is open over the weekend in case you forget any necessities.

We have put together a list of the May bank holiday opening hours of all the major DIY stores in the Portsmouth area.Here is everything you need to know:

What are the DIY store opening times in Portsmouth?

A majority of DIY stores will be operating their usual opening times on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1.

Opening hours for each store will vary on May 2 so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.

B&Q

B&Q, in The Pompey Centre, will be open from 7am to 8pm on May 2.

The store recommends that customers should check opening times before they travel using the B&Q store locator.

Homebase

Homebase in Fareham will be open from 8am to 7pm on May 2.

The DIY store encourages customers to check their local store's opening times by using their store locator tool.

Wickes

At the time of writing, a spokesperson for Wickes said that store opening times for the May bank holiday weekend would be on their website 'closer to the time'.

According to the Wickes website, the Fareham store will trade during its standard opening hours.

The Monday opening hours are 7am to 8pm.

Customers can find out their local store opening times here.

Screwfix

The Screwfix website states that the Fratton branch will be open during its usual opening times on May 2.

The Monday opening hours are 7am to 8pm.

Customers are advised to check their local store's opening times by using the Screwfix locator on their website.

Halfords

Halfords, in Portsmouth's Ocean Retail Park, will be operating their usual opening hours from 9am to 6pm on May 2.