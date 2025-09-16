Moore Barlow named Corporate Law Firm of the Year following record deal activity totalling over £200m

Following a stellar year of deal advisory, transaction completion and innovation, Moore Barlow LLP has been crowned Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the prestigious South Coast Deals Awards.

The firm's Corporate team secured the honour at the awards ceremony held at the Hilton Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Thursday evening, beating tough competition from leading firms across the region. The award recognises a record-breaking year for Moore Barlow's Corporate practice, which completed more than 30 deals valued at over £200 million across a broad range of sectors, including technology, insurance, hospitality, and real estate.

The firm's excellence was further demonstrated through individual accolades, with two Corporate practice lawyers receiving recognition at the awards. Associate Jack Courtney was named the Emerging Dealmaker of the Year, with the judges citing Courtney's growing profile in the region, making an impact across a significant number of local deals. While Jeremy Over, Partner, earned a place on the shortlist for Lawyer of the Year, underlining the depth of talent within the team.

Among the key transactions the firm advised on this year were the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Electrifire Limited by New Path Fire and Security Ltd and the sale of Airsports Insurance Bureau to Beyond Doubt Holdings. Both deals are significant not only for their scale and the value delivered to the client, but also for their complex structures, which required careful attention to secure a positive outcome for all parties.

The team has experienced notable success in technology sector acquisitions, exemplified by the sale of Excalibur Communications Group Limited to Onecom Group. This transaction created significant value for both the principal and employee shareholders, reflecting wider regional trends in digital transformation and business consolidation.

Peter Boucher, Chief Executive at Excalibur Communications commented: “We knew that we’d be in safe hands with the Moore Barlow team and that we’d get direct access to their senior team throughout the process. They have a first-rate reputation and a track record within the telecoms sector too. Throughout the sale they kept us informed, maintained momentum and managed the process.”

Judges praised the Corporate team for their volume of local deals, variety of transactions, and glowing testimonials in the qualifying period. Highlighting the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service and innovative legal solutions.

Operating from six offices across Guildford, London, Lymington, Richmond, Southampton and Woking, Moore Barlow advises clients both nationally and regionally throughout the South East. The firm’s client base spans from innovative start-ups to established enterprises across multiple sectors, with particular strength in supporting high-growth businesses and family-owned enterprises through their most significant corporate milestones.

Following the award, Partner and Divisional Lead David Bright said:"This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of our people, and the trust our clients place in us. To our team: thank you for your expertise, passion, and commitment. And to our clients: we're grateful for the opportunity to partner with you on some of the most important and complex matters.

"This pst year, we've been proud to close landmark deals and deliver innovative solutions all while staying true to our values of integrity and collaboration, building close working relationships with our clients.

"As we celebrate this recognition, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, supporting our clients, and making a positive impact in the industry and beyond. We look forward to building on this success."