Gosport Borough Council has announced the proposals for the new homes, which will be a mix of mix of family homes and wheelchair accessible bungalows for people on its waiting list.

The family homes would have two, three or four bedrooms and the bungalows would have one, and they would be built to strict energy saving standards.

Residents from the borough are now being asked for their views on the proposed development.

Pictured is: Liberal Democrat Sue Ballard (4 years) elected for Elson ward. Picture: Sarah Standing

Councillor Sue Ballard, chairman of the council's housing board, said: ‘There's a shortage of affordable housing in Gosport, as there is all over the country, and these homes would help meet a real local need. They would be good-sized, high-quality homes for local people to rent, built to excellent energy standards.’

The homes will be designed in a way that will be energy efficient to help save money on heating and they will meet Passivhaus standards meaning that it will use high levels of insulation, triple-glazed windows, air-tight construction, ventilation systems and solar panels.

It is proposed that Stoners Close will have two three-bed houses, five 4-bed houses and sixteen parking spaces. Wheeler Close will have three one-bed wheelchair-accessible bungalows, two two-bed houses and fifteen parking spaces, including three disabled parking bays. Glebe Drive three two-bed houses and twelve parking spaces.

Cllr Ballard added: ‘The proposals are at an early stage, and we are hoping to hear the views of people living near the sites.

‘Any development that goes ahead would also have to go through the planning process, and residents would have a chance to have their say at that stage too.

In order for the developments to go ahead, some council garage units will need to be demolished at Glebe drive and the tenants would be offered alternative arrangements.

The new homes would have parking and a mix of garden space, but residents living near the proposed areas can give their views by attending a drop in event at Nobes Hall on September 1, between 12pm and 7pm or visit the Town Hall in Gosport High Street from 2 September to 9 September, Monday to Friday.