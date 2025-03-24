This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Morrisons has announced closures for a number of its in-store services as it looks to cut costs - with one Portsmouth café set to be closed.

There 52 in-store cafes across the country which will close including the one situated the Victory Retail Park in Portsmouth. The café at the stores in Horndean and Gosport have not been included in the list of closures.

The closures, of stores, cafes, florists, meat and fish counters, and pharmacies has put 365 jobs at risk of redundancy. Rami Baitieh, Morrison’s chief executive, said the closures were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the supermarket chain.

He said: “Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues.”

While the Portsmouth store has been affected by the closure the chief executive said that Morrisons Cafe has a “bright future”. The ones that have been closed had “specific local challenges in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.”

There is also potential that the cafe in Victory Retail Park will be taken over by another operator with Rami Baitiéh confirming that they are planning to work with third parties to provide a “relevant specialist offer.”

The Morrisons in Anchorage Park and others in the area, including Morrisons Daily stores, have been unaffected by the closures announced today.