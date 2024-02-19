Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supermarket announced that it would match the prices of some of its products to Lidl and Aldi. From today (February 19), more than 200 products on its shelves would be marked as being the same price or lower as the two discount retailers, following Asda which took a similar step recently.

Morrisons is price matching more of its products in a bid to beat Aldi and Lidl. Photo. Ian West/PA Wire.

But the price match guarantee, which will be checked against the rivals twice a week, only includes a sliver of the products on sale at the supermarket. Morrisons said that the products it had chosen were ones that people buy a lot of.

The announcement will also not mean price cuts for most of the products that are included in the price match. “The vast majority of the products which are now Price Matched to Aldi and Lidl were already the same price, today’s announcement is about reassuring customers and helping to change perception,” the supermarket said. Aldi and Lidl have been taking customers from the traditional supermarkets over the last decade.

Ten years ago Morrisons had 11.3 per cent of the grocery market, in the most recent data from Kantar it had 8.8 per cent. Over the same period Aldi’s market share has gone from 4.1 per cent to 9.3 per cent, while Lidl has grown from 3.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent.