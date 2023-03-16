Mother's Day 2023: German Doner Kebab to offer free meal to families this weekend - how to claim
An expanding restaurant chain are giving away free kebabs In Portsmouth this weekend.
To celebrate Mother’s Day – March 19 – German Doner Kebab (GDK) is giving mum’s the chance to eat for free at any of their restaurants. The business has locations in Commercial Road and Central Retail Park, Havant.
The promotion is part of a meal deal where if a family members orders any main, fries and drink, an extra order will be offered on the house. German Doner Kebab offers gourmet kebabs and other dishes – freshly prepared in front of customers.
Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: ‘We’re excited to announce that our Mother’s day offer will be available across all our UK restaurants all day on March 19.
‘At GDK, we like to give something back to our loyal customers and this Mother’s day, we want to give you and your mum a tasty meal and the opportunity to enjoy kebabs done right.’ Visit the GDK website for more information.