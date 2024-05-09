MP Alan Mak helps family celebrate first year running popular Hayling Island cafe
He called in to Up The Creek in Eastoke for breakfast and to congratulate Rachel and Mark Monks on their first year running the business.
Rachel moved to Hayling four-and-a-half years ago. She and Mark, who also works in construction, were previously involved in running Bar 18 in Rails Lane.
Helped by Rachel's daughter, Charlotte Whiting, they have worked hard to attract customers to their cafe, which offers a breakfast and lunch menu.
Rachel said: "It was quite daunting at first, but it's great to have our own business and I'm pleased with how things are going.
"We rely on word of mouth and posts on Facebook to get our name out there. We have our regulars who come in and order the same food.
"People like the fact it's a friendly cafe where there's a bit of banter. It's very rewarding when people say they enjoy coming here. We have a lot of empty plates!"
Mr Mak said: "I enjoyed my cooked breakfast and it's great to see a new local business doing well. I wish Rachel, Mark and Charlotte all the best for the future."