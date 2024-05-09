MP Alan Mak helps family celebrate first year running popular Hayling Island cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MP Alan Mak has helped a Hayling Island family celebrate their first year running a popular cafe.

He called in to Up The Creek in Eastoke for breakfast and to congratulate Rachel and Mark Monks on their first year running the business.

Rachel moved to Hayling four-and-a-half years ago. She and Mark, who also works in construction, were previously involved in running Bar 18 in Rails Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helped by Rachel's daughter, Charlotte Whiting, they have worked hard to attract customers to their cafe, which offers a breakfast and lunch menu.

Alan Mak MP with Rachel Monks outside Up The Creek

Rachel said: "It was quite daunting at first, but it's great to have our own business and I'm pleased with how things are going.

"We rely on word of mouth and posts on Facebook to get our name out there. We have our regulars who come in and order the same food.

"People like the fact it's a friendly cafe where there's a bit of banter. It's very rewarding when people say they enjoy coming here. We have a lot of empty plates!"