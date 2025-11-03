Mysterious ‘Julius is Coming’ ads leave Portsmouth residents guessing

By Hope Mckellar
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:21 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 20:24 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Local residents have been left puzzled after a series of mysterious posters appeared around the city.

The posters — spotted in several locations across Portsmouth — read only “Julius is Coming”, with no further details about what they might be advertising.

Most Popular

Each poster includes a QR code which, when scanned, leads to a website featuring a countdown but no explanation of what it’s counting down to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the weekend, the same cryptic message was even displayed on the big screen at Guildhall Walk, adding to the intrigue.

The myterious "Julius is Coming" ad on the big screen at Guildhall Walk.placeholder image
The myterious "Julius is Coming" ad on the big screen at Guildhall Walk.

The billboard shared the web address www.wearejulius.co.uk – the same site that the QR code from the posters leads to.

Curious locals have taken to community Facebook groups in search of answers, but so far, no one seems to know who or what “Julius” is.

One resident posted: “I keep seeing these around town when I’m walking my doggos, does anyone know what it’s about?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another commented: “I keep seeing these down Albert Road. How strange!”

Facebook posts show residents puzzled over the ads.placeholder image
Facebook posts show residents puzzled over the ads.

One Facebook user speculated: “Could it be a new business opening in Portsmouth? We need more local businesses starting up!”

Last year, more than 2,000 new businesses were established in Portsmouth, with the number of businesses operating across the region at a record high.

Portsmouth was named the most entrepreneurial city in the UK in 2020.

Related topics:PortsmouthFacebook
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice