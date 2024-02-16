Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nationwide Building Society in West Street, Fareham, will close at 2pm today in a bid to revitalise the location. It is set to reopen ten days from now on February 26 at 11am. The company is rebranding and its Fareham branch is one of the first outlets to be changed.

Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha Gunther, senior branch manager of Nationwide in Fareham, said: “The team and I are really excited to get back into our brand new, updated branch. Access to a branch is more than just access to financial services, it’s an important part of the local community – for example, we regularly raise money for Macmillan and donate to local food banks. I’m looking forward to welcoming customers back in – we’re here to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationwide said they are hoping to create a modern-feeling branch for its customers. The company has guaranteed that its physical locations will remain open until 2026.