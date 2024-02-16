Nationwide: Fareham bank and building society closes for refurbishment - when it reopens and what changes
Nationwide Building Society in West Street, Fareham, will close at 2pm today in a bid to revitalise the location. It is set to reopen ten days from now on February 26 at 11am. The company is rebranding and its Fareham branch is one of the first outlets to be changed.
Natasha Gunther, senior branch manager of Nationwide in Fareham, said: “The team and I are really excited to get back into our brand new, updated branch. Access to a branch is more than just access to financial services, it’s an important part of the local community – for example, we regularly raise money for Macmillan and donate to local food banks. I’m looking forward to welcoming customers back in – we’re here to help.”
Nationwide said they are hoping to create a modern-feeling branch for its customers. The company has guaranteed that its physical locations will remain open until 2026.
Nearly 70 of its branches have already ben rebranded. Nationwide's new debit cards are also being changed so they are made from 85.5 per cent recycled plastic, according to its website