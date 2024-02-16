News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Nationwide: Fareham bank and building society closes for refurbishment - when it reopens and what changes

A bank will be shutting its doors temporarily today for a refurbishment.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nationwide Building Society in West Street, Fareham, will close at 2pm today in a bid to revitalise the location. It is set to reopen ten days from now on February 26 at 11am. The company is rebranding and its Fareham branch is one of the first outlets to be changed.

Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Natasha Gunther, senior branch manager of Nationwide in Fareham, said: “The team and I are really excited to get back into our brand new, updated branch. Access to a branch is more than just access to financial services, it’s an important part of the local community – for example, we regularly raise money for Macmillan and donate to local food banks. I’m looking forward to welcoming customers back in – we’re here to help.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationwide said they are hoping to create a modern-feeling branch for its customers. The company has guaranteed that its physical locations will remain open until 2026.

Nearly 70 of its branches have already ben rebranded. Nationwide's new debit cards are also being changed so they are made from 85.5 per cent recycled plastic, according to its website

Related topics:FarehamNationwideNationwide Building Society