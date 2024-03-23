Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, Natwest shut its Waterlooville high street bank on March 9 2023 and, after more than a year of it remaining empty, Havant Borough Council has announced its plan for the buildimng.

Last year - and as part of its regeneration and economic development agenda - Havant Borough Council launched a vacant shop scheme to help transform empty and underused spaces in Waterlooville town centre. As a result, Havant Borough Council is "delighted" to announce that £50,000 of funding has been confirmed to support the conversion of the former NatWest Bank building in London Road into a large, spacious family restaurant and evening destination.

With a prime position on the corner of London Road and St George's Walk, the restaurant - will be a welcome addition to the town centre for residents, helping with the long-term rejuvenation ambitions for Waterlooville.

Providing a day and night-time destination, Koyes Khan Holdings Ltd will provide a venue as part of their expanding portfolio which already has a number of restaurants in the region.

Councillor Alex Rennie - leader of Havant Borough Council - said: "Seeing this milestone reached today truly shows the commitment of Havant Borough Council in helping create opportunity in Waterlooville town centre - for residents and businesses alike. This is just one in a multitude of projects underway in Waterlooville to rejuvenate the town centre, and I'm delighted to see the real fruits of our labours coming to fruition."