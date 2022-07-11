Keynote speaker at HWB’s breakfast event is consultant and business coach Neil Munz-Jones, author of The Reluctant Networker.

He will be showing attendees what tools are necessary to give them the confidence to make the most of their networking activities – not all in the traditional networking environment.

The event takes place from 8am to 10am on Thursday, July 14 at the Axis Conference Centre on the University of Southampton Science Park.

Neil Munz-Jones, consultant, business coach and author.

Neil will address the various other methods of building positive relationships and valuable connections between executives, decision-makers, entrepreneurs and managers which are so vital in maintaining a successful business.

HWB Director Michaela Johns said: ‘The pandemic meant that networking was curtailed – or reduced to online gatherings – for two years so there is a whole new generation of businesspeople who may be unfamiliar with the process.

‘And while there are still consummate professionals who know how to work a room with ease, we feel that a great many people out there might benefit from a little advice in how to connect successfully.

‘Neil is an inspirational speaker on networking, with participants really valuing his honest, down-to-earth approach to the subject.

‘He talks openly about how difficult the majority of people find networking and then shares the many, different ways there are to network, many of which people find much easier than being at a networking event.’