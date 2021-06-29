Spinnaker Tower, in Gunwharf Quays has set up a new pop-up bar to fill its prime event nights this summer.

The Clouds Cafe, which sits 105 metres high above Portsmouth and is home to a popular high tea experience, will become the Clouds Bar by night – allowing guests to access the main viewing level 100 metres above the grounds.

The new Clouds Bar at Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays Portsmouth.

The waterfront visitor attraction and venue was a popular spot host to many events every year including weddings over the summer months, however, following the pandemic this changed.

Tony Sammut, general manager of the tower, said: ‘Despite already having hosted two wedding since reopening and having had several successful wedding show-rounds in recent weeks, we have found ourselves in the unusual position of having Friday nights unbooked during the peak month of August.

‘Rather than rest on our laurels, the team are providing a new experience and making the spectacular night-time views available to the general public for four evenings of cocktails, music and amazing scenery.’

The Clouds Bar will be open every Friday in August on the view decks and will offer a full range of drinks including a cocktail menu. Guests will need to purchase an admission ticket at £5 to gain admission to the exclusive venue and are encouraged to plan ahead and pre-book online to avoid missing out.

Admission tickets can be booked via spinnakertower.co.uk.

And for further details on private events at the tower email [email protected]

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron