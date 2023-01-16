Sam Cartwright and Xavier Warburton launched their business, Tangle, in 2022, with the aim of producing dog products from fishing nets to try and prevent them from being discarded into the ocean, which can have a detrimental impact on sea life.

Ghost fishing nets are nets that have been abandoned in the sea and in many cases, animals such as whales, sea lions and turtles end up trapped in the material.

A new business, Tangle, has launched to try and protect the environment.

Sam Cartwright, Tangle co-founder, said: ‘For 2023, we’re aiming to stop 526 tennis courts worth of fishing nets becoming ghost nets. We’re all already aware of the impact of plastic bottles and straws, but in reality ghost nets make up nearly half of all ocean plastics and they’re far more deadly. By creating our beautifully-made dog products from recycled nets, we’re helping animal lovers save the oceans without compromising on quality, function or design.’

