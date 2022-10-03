The shop, which has taken the place of Tilly’s Treats and has seen a £6,000 renovation, has been completely transformed into a nautical themed eatery that offers a range of milkshake flavours, sandwiches, Cornish pasties, home-made cakes and chocolates.

The owner, Christopher Hooper, is a chocolatier and is currently still in the navy, but he wanted to ensure that he had a secure income for when he left the forces, which prompted him to set up the family-run business.

Grand opening of Hooper Milkshake and Sandwich bar, Gosport on Monday 3rd October 2022 Pictured: Staff Ryan Booth, Emma Hathaway and owner, Christopher Hooper opening the shop with MP Caroline Dinenage

Chris said: ‘We spent the first month cleaning and then three weeks decorating and when you look through you can see how aesthetically pleasing it is and that is really important for us. I wanted it to look fantastic and allow people to get a good first impression and it does that.’

Katie’s husband, John, is also in the navy, meaning they live in a military quarter and they decided to sell cakes that have been home-made by Piping Pirate, who is part of the military community.

The team opened their doors on October 3 and have seen a ‘steady’ trade which they are excited about, and Christopher said that once the shop is better established, he would like to offer a helping hand to people with mental health struggles and military men with post traumatic stress disorder.

He said: ‘I started to make chocolate after my mother passed away and I used that as therapy and if I can it as therapy, others can too, so I am hoping once I’ve left the navy and I am in a good position I would like to start up a chocolate class once a week for people with mental health issues and PTSD.’

The opening saw Caroline Dinenage cut the ribbon to mark the first day of many in business.

